Firefighter Combat Challenge coming to Bismarck

“The challenge itself is a wonderful way for us to get out and interact with the community,” he said. “Most importantly it’s a way to kind of show what we do.”

Competitors will race against the clock in five events: high-rise hose pack carry, hose hoist, forcible entry, hose advance and victim rescue. Kids ages 5-12 can compete in a scaled-down version of the challenge and have the opportunity to meet the Combat Challenge competitors.

The course will be set up a day ahead of the competition, Grossman said. It’s an opportunity for firefighters to train and might give rise to contests among corporate sponsors or area law enforcement agencies.

The event is a healthy competition for firefighters who hold themselves to a high standard, Mandan firefighter Chad Nicklos said. Many are former athletes, and the event will add to the in-house competitions held at fire halls.

"We have leader boards and like to raz each other," Nicklos said. "The competition aspect is going to be real fun."

Landing the challenge in the area will position the bureau to bid for other competitions, Grossman said. It also provides an outdoor family event following a year in which many events have been postponed or canceled.