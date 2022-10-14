Fired Morton County prosecutor seeks reinstatement; Goter alleges gender discrimination

A fired assistant Morton County State’s Attorney seeking to unseat her former boss in the November election has filed a grievance with the county alleging her termination was based on gender discrimination and asking for her job back.

Gabrielle Goter also is seeking an independent review of the process and procedures followed in the investigation “to determine violations of Morton County policy on conflicts of interest and code of conduct,” according to the document filed with the county Human Resources department.

County Human Resource Officer Wendy Bent in a statement to the Tribune said the investigation "was thorough, comprehensive, and, we believe, fair to Gabrielle Goter," and that "we are confident Ms. Goter's appeal will be denied and her termination upheld."

Goter was fired Sept. 12 by Morton County State’s Attorney Allen Koppy. The move followed an investigation and report by a Minnesota law firm that concluded Goter had “not treated people well within the work environment” and was consistently described as a “workplace bully” by witnesses.

An employee filed a complaint against Goter on June 7. Koppy placed Goter on administrative leave June 27 at the direction of the Morton County Human Resources Department, though she still continued to handle cases.

Goter in her grievance said Koppy, who is her political rival in the upcoming November general election and whom she had just outpolled in the primary election, placed her on leave the same day she raised the issue of Koppy potentially having a conflict. The authority should have gone to a neutral body or an administrative law judge, Goter said, but “Koppy reserved this power to himself. This is not just a potential conflict of interest, but an actual one.”

Goter states further that Bent targeted her by speaking to the media about the investigation when it was still confidential, and created a conflict of interest by involving county commissioners in the decision. Bent also created a conflict by targeting former employees for interviews and choosing which materials to forward to legal counsel, Goter said.

A report of the investigation shows interviews were conducted with 24 people. Among them were Bruce Romanick, presiding judge of the South Central Judicial District; Assistant State’s Attorney Chase Lingle; and several legal assistants and court clerks.

Bent told the Tribune on Monday that internal and external investigations "found a repeated pattern of serious misconduct by Ms. Goter, whose behavior was in clear violation of Morton County’s harassment and bullying policy. Her termination was warranted based on the investigation's findings."

Goter also states she was denied due process because she and her attorney were not given access to complaints, were never provided with a written complaint, and weren’t given the ability to address allegations against her, despite repeated requests.

“Even if all allegations would be taken as true, similar behaviors to those alleged were undertaken on a regular basis by male colleagues and supervisors without triggering an employment investigation and/or termination,” Goter’s document states. “Several of the allegations levied at Goter, including being intimidating, being unapproachable, and/or being demanding are terms typically used to describe discriminatory attitudes toward female leadership.”

Bent said the claim that the county used investigatory practices that were biased and discriminatory against female leadership "is simply unfounded."

"Morton County partnered with a certified Title VI (an anti-discriminatory law) female attorney who specializes in gender inequities to lead the external investigation," Bent said. "That external investigation independently validated the findings of the internal investigation."

Goter in a statement to the Tribune on Monday said the county has established policies but they weren't followed, "leading to the only conclusion -- that the process was biased and the decision made before any investigation." She said she filed the document because it is "one of the only tools I have at my disposal."

"I am still hopeful for the semblance of integrity in this process," she said.

Goter garnered 1,517 votes or just more than 53% in the June 14 primary election. Koppy had 1,333 or about 47%, according to the North Dakota Secretary of State's website. The top two candidates in the primary move on to the general election. There was not a third candidate. Koppy in 2018 overcame a primary deficit to beat Goter in the general election.

Koppy has been the state's attorney since 1987. In 1990 and 1994, he defeated Goter’s father, Wayne Goter.

The county commission was expected to consider Goter’s grievance at its Thursday meeting.