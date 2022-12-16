Fire destroys barn near New Salem; no livestock lost

Fire destroyed a calving barn on a ranch south of New Salem on Dec. 8.

The source of the fire that burned the 30-by-40-foot structure is likely electrical, owner Art Weiss said. No animals were lost.

“There was one sick animal that we got out,” said Weiss, 56. “And the two cats got away.”

The New Salem Fire Department responded to the scene about 11 p.m., according to a department Facebook post. The barn was engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The barn was built during World War II and had two smaller additions, Weiss said.