 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire destroys barn near New Salem; no livestock lost

  • 0

Fire destroyed a calving barn on a ranch south of New Salem on Dec. 8.

The source of the fire that burned the 30-by-40-foot structure is likely electrical, owner Art Weiss said. No animals were lost.

“There was one sick animal that we got out,” said Weiss, 56. “And the two cats got away.”

The New Salem Fire Department responded to the scene about 11 p.m., according to a department Facebook post. The barn was engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The barn was built during World War II and had two smaller additions, Weiss said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News