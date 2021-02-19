Finalists selected for Mandan Business Pitch Challenge on March 24

A selection committee has reviewed business start-up applications for the third Mandan Business Pitch Challenge and chosen five finalists. These finalists will pitch their business proposals to judges March 24 at the Baymont Inn, 2611 Old Red Trail. The event is free and open to the public.

The finalists are Freezy Does It, Torrea and Geoff West; Haunted History Tours, Stacy Sturm; Letter the Lawn, Rachel Jungling; Soup Shack, Dylan and Hannah Hilfer-Schafer; and Wine More, Hannah Haynes and Caroline Crary.

Doors for the Wednesday, March 24 event open at 5 p.m. with contestant presentations beginning at 5:30 p.m. For planning purposes, attendees are asked to register by March 19 at www.cityofmandan.com/register or by calling 701-667-3478.

Selection committee members were Matt Burthold, Lewis and Clark Development Group; Jason Arenz, Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee and BNC National Bank; Deidre Hillman, CTB and N.D. Women’s Business Center; Brian Ritter, Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC; and Maria Walen, Mandan Growth Fund Committee and Comfort Inn and Suites.