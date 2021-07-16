Fiction, North Dakota stories lead Bismarck-Mandan library patrons' top reads

Library Director Christine Kujawa said "Fiction is not only popular for the entertainment and escapism value it offers. It provides readers opportunities to meet people they may never meet in real life.

"Readers can travel to places, whether real or fantasy, that they may never get to travel to in reality," she said. "They connect with the characters and experience situations they may normally not experience, to the point that readers gain and build characteristics like empathy, creativity, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving skills."

The Morton Mandan Public Library's most popular reads so far this year are:

"The Russian" by James Patterson

"The Book of Two Ways" by Jodi Picoult

"The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah

"Three Women Disappear" by James Patterson & Shan Serafin

"A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham

The Morton Mandan Bookmobile's top-circulating books are:

"Missing and Endangered" by Judith Jance

"NYPD Red 6" by James Patterson & Marshall Karp

"Return to Virgin River" by Robyn Carr

"Hush-Hush" by Stuart Woods

"Deadly Touch" by Heather Graham