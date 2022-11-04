FFA members participate in national convention

Four Mandan FFA members and students placed eighth at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week.

Team members Adam Gress, Alexis Ritzman, Medora Ellingson and Paige Friedt will attend the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association’s National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia in January 2023.

Gress also placed fifth individually at the convention.

The team developed a new food product that was shelf-stable ready to eat food called My Thai-m, a microwaveable noodle dish marketable to the younger community. They also developed the packaging, factory layout with quality control information, nutritional information, a marketing plan, cost analysis and accounting for food safety.