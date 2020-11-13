Few deer hunters seek license refund after disease outbreak

Few North Dakota deer hunters opted to cash in their license due to an outbreak of disease in western North Dakota, which a state wildlife expert says demonstrates the popularity of the annual fall hunt.

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department in mid-October offered license refunds to more than 9,000 deer hunters after documenting "moderate to significant" deer losses due to epizootic hemorrhagic disease -- commonly called EHD. Only 418 hunters took up the offer by the deadline Thursday -- the day before the gun season began.

State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams on Friday said he was not surprised.

"People traditionally have not been real eager to get a refund -- they like to be able to participate in deer hunting," he said. "This number aligns pretty closely with previous year refunds."

Deer hunting is immensely popular in North Dakota. About 100,000 hunters apply for a license in a typical year -- which is about 30,000 more than there were available licenses this year. The season also contributes tens of millions of dollars to the state’s economy, according to state Tourism Division data.