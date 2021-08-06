Farm Credit Services elects officials to board

Farm Credit Services of Mandan, ACA stockholders reelected Dawn Martin of Beulah and Carson Kouba of Regent to the board of directors. Both will will serve four-year terms.

Clair Hauge of Carson was elected chair of the board and Compensation Committee. Dawn Martin was elected vice chair of the board and Compensation Committee. Sheldon Wolf, Mandan, will continue to serve as chair of the Audit Committee and serve as the board’s financial expert, with Jim Vander Vorst, Hague, elected vice chair of the Audit Committee. Allen Roshau, Dickinson, and Carson Kouba, Regent, will remain as the association's North Dakota Farm Credit Council representatives. Roshau will also serve as the AgriBank District FCC representative.