FARGO - Eastern North Dakota's Cass County is gearing up for its spring flood fight this week, aiming to fill 200,000 sandbags by the weekend.

This includes 115,000 sandbags for the county, 80,000 for Fargo and 5,000 for West Fargo. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney told Prairie Public that two machines are ready to go at “Sandbag Cass,” at the Cass County Highway Department in West Fargo. Volunteers are needed for shifts throughout the week.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for moderate Red River flooding in the Wahpeton and Fargo areas effective late Thursday, as warm temperatures boost snowmelt following one of the snowiest winters on record.

Officials are planning to fortify protections from the rising Red River up to a crest of 38 feet, with due diligence up to 39 feet, according to Division Engineer Nathan Boerboom. Different emergency measures are required for different river levels, he said.

"If we had a 37 foot crest, we'd still be required to have a mile of emergency measures. At a 38 foot crest, which is what we are still planning for today, for our planning purposes -- is 2 miles of emergency measures. But on a 39 foot crest, we'd need 6 miles of emergency measures. And that's where our 80,000 (sandbags) number comes from."

Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson said he knows that varying forecasts of river levels and numbers of sandbags may be overwhelming to anyone new to the area, but he wants to assure people that they are in capable hands.

"Know that we are good at fighting floods -- know that this local government is here to support you as you see fit," he said. "This used to be a big deal for us; sandbags in every backyard up and down North Fargo, sandbags up and down in the rural areas. It was impactful. Now it is impactful, but less so."

Western North Dakota

Experts say no widespread major flooding is expected in western North Dakota this spring, due in large part to dry soils resulting from prolonged drought.

The weather service this week has issued warnings for minor flooding in three areas:

on the Cannonball River at Breien, in Sioux and Morton counties.

on the Little Muddy River near Williston, in Williams County.

on the Knife River at Manning, in Dunn County.

No major impacts were expected.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding, making state resources available to help in any flood fights in coming weeks.

Flood resources are available at www.weather.gov/flood. A flood risk identification portal is available at https://ndram.dwr.nd.gov/.

City, county response

Mandan and Morton County are preparing for flooding despite a low threat to the area, according to information released by the city.

As of Monday, the Missouri River is open from north to south at Fort Lincoln State Park.

The Heart River could crest through Saturday, reaching 14 feet, which is below flood stage. Officials are not ruling out some ice jams in Mandan though there is no major threat to people or property.

Morton County Highway Department opened a self-fill sandbag site on Monday west of Mandan at 4093 County Rd 82. Sandbags are being provided to help with drainage issues and residents must bring a shovel and gloves to the site.

The Lower Heart Water Resource District recently set up equipment and pumps designed to keep water out of the dead Heart River and to prevent flooding around Sunny Road.

