Family of Mandan man who died after traffic stop sues city, police officers

The family of a Mandan man who died after a traffic stop two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and several police officers.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday on the second anniversary of John “Ernie” Prudente’s death alleges officers stopped him based on an arrest warrant for an unpaid parking ticket that was in his father’s name, used unreasonable force, weren’t adequately trained, and were told Prudente had mental health issues but “acted with deliberate indifference to his medical needs.”

The suit claims the city is at fault for failing to "train, supervise and control employees in the dangers of repeated Taser shocks" and restraint methods on people with pre-existing medical conditions. It further alleges the officers' conduct "constitutes a pattern of constitutional violations" by the police department.

The suit seeks unspecified money damages for emotional distress, burial and related expenses. It also seeks punitive damages, which are awarded to punish a defendant.

The city and police did not immediately file a response to the lawsuit. Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten on Wednesday told the Tribune she had not seen the lawsuit and could not comment.

Police said Prudente, 36, drove off after they initiated a traffic stop on Feb. 8, 2020, pulled into the driveway of a home owned by his father, fought with officers and continued to struggle after being handcuffed. He then became “limp and unresponsive,” police said. Officers administered CPR, used an external defibrillator and gave Prudente a dose of Narcan. He was transported to a Bismarck hospital, and police learned later that he had died.

The lawsuit alleges Prudente drove from the traffic stop to his home and that Officer Mary Hamilton and Sgt. David Raugust followed him inside. Prudente lived with his parents, who told the officers he had mental health issues. Hamilton used her Taser on Prudente for one, five, and three seconds, and Raugust used his once for five seconds, the document states.

The police department has not commented on whether a Taser was used.

Autopsy reports showed Prudente died of “excited delirium as a result of methamphetamine use and underlying diagnoses.” Raugust and Hamilton were placed on administrative leave after the incident. They returned to duty after an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation concluded the officers had not committed a crime, Flaten said at the time. The autopsy showed no evidence of the use of excessive force, she said.

Excited or agitated delirium is characterized by “agitation, aggression, acute distress and sudden death, often in the pre-hospital care setting,” according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, part of a branch of the National Institutes of Health. The syndrome is associated with the use of drugs that alter dopamine processing, hypothermia, “and most notably, sometimes with death of the affected person in the custody of law enforcement,” according to the center. A treatment plan has not been established in part because most patients die before arriving at a hospital.

Groups including the American Civil Liberties Union have questioned the use of "excited delirium" as a medical term.

Grand Forks attorney Amanda Corey said Prudente’s family “looks forward to finding out the truth about what happened to their son and brother” and wants to see that justice is served. Corey represents Prudente’s parents, John Prudente Sr. and Sandra Prudente, and his sister, Cody Prudente, who is listed as the representative of his estate.

Raugust, Hamilton, Officers Joshua Scherr and Dominic Hanson, Lt. Peter Czapiewski and the city of Mandan are named as defendants in the suit. Court documents don’t list an attorney for them.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

