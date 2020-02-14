Family of man who died after police encounter looks for 'truth to come out,' attorney says

The family of a Mandan man who collapsed Saturday while in police custody and later died is waiting for the truth, their attorney said Wednesday, as authorities offered no new details about the cause of the man’s death or the circumstances leading up to it.

John “Ernie” Prudente Jr., 36, died Saturday at a Bismarck hospital. He drove off after Mandan police made a traffic stop about 5 p.m., according to information from the department. He pulled into the driveway of a home that Morton County records show is owned by a John Prudente, where he fought with officers and continued to struggle after being handcuffed, then “became limp and unresponsive,” police said.

Prudente’s sister, Cody Prudente, referred calls to Grand Forks attorney Amanda Corey, who confirmed that the family had retained her on Wednesday. Corey said she’s not retained for a specific lawsuit -- “we’re not that far yet” -- and added that attorneys also can be retained “to protect people’s rights.” She would not comment on any aspect of the investigation into Prudente's death, noting it's in the hands of North Dakota’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“We look forward to the truth coming out,” Corey said.

