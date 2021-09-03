Fall hunting seasons starting up in North Dakota

Fall hunting seasons are starting up in North Dakota as autumn nears. Two get underway this week.
North Dakota’s dove hunting season opened statewide on Wednesday and runs through Nov. 29. All dove hunters regardless of age must possess a general game and habitat license, and hunters 16 and older need a small game license.
The daily limit is 15 and the possession limit is 45. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. All hunters must register with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting.
For complete season rules, go to https://gf.nd.gov/hunting/doves. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department also has a Virtual Dove Hunting Mentor webpage with all the basics, including license requirements, regulations, gear recommendations and tips for finding a place to hunt. It's at https://gf.nd.gov/hunting/virtual-mentor/doves.
North Dakota’s deer bow season opens Friday at noon and continues through next Jan. 2.
Bowhunters can buy a license online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, or at vendors linked to the department’s online licensing system.
Hunters should allow for time to receive their tag in the mail, as this year the tag will arrive by postal mail and not over the counter while the customer waits. This applies while purchasing a bow license at a license vendor, or at the Game and Fish headquarters in Bismarck. All archery hunters must have a bow tag in possession before hunting.
For 2021 deer season information and regulations, go to https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/deer.
The pronghorn and moose bow hunting seasons also open on Friday, as does the mountain lion early season in Zone 1 and regular season in Zone 2. Zone 1 essentially is west central and southwest North Dakota. Zone 2 is the rest of the state. The early season limit in Zone 1 is eight lions; there is no limit in Zone 2.
Bow elk hunting opens in Units E1E, E1W, E2, E6 on Friday, and the regular elk season opens in Units E3, E4 and E5.
Some other hunting seasons that open in September are: sharp-tailed grouse, ruffed grouse, partridge and squirrel -- Saturday, Sept. 11; youth deer -- Friday, Sept. 17; youth waterfowl and sandhill crane -- Saturday, Sept. 18; and early resident waterfowl -- Saturday, Sept. 25.
Wednesday marked the date that a federal duck stamp is required for waterfowl hunters 16 and older. Waterfowl includes ducks, geese, swans, mergansers and coots. The stamp plus shipping and handling costs $27.
This year’s 2021-22 federal duck stamp is available for electronic purchase through the Game and Fish website or at license vendors registered with the department’s licensing system. Physical stamps are not available at North Dakota license vendors but can still be purchased at many U.S. Postal Service offices.
The physical stamp is processed and sent by the official duck stamp vendor in Texas, and it should arrive to the individual buyer well before the expiration date printed on the electronic license. The physical stamp must remain in possession of the hunter after the 45-day electronic stamp has expired. Hunters with questions regarding the status of their physical stamp can contact the federal duck stamp vendor at 800-852-4897.