Expressway crash kills Mandan man

A weekend crash on East Bismarck Expressway killed a Mandan motorcyclist and seriously injured his wife.

The Expressway crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Saturday near Cash Wise Foods. Scott Culver, 56, was driving in the right westbound lane when an SUV in the left lane moved to the right, according to Bismarck police. Culver veered right, lost control of his motorcycle and struck a light pole. He was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital.

Police said it’s unclear if there was contact between the motorcycle and the SUV, which was driven by Madisyn Heidt, 18, of Mandan.



Culver’s wife, Christa Culver, 54, was following him in a passenger car. After he hit the light pole, her car rear-ended Heidt’s SUV. Christa Culver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. She's expected to recover. Heidt did not require medical attention, according to police.



The Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating the crash. The Burleigh County State’s Attorney Office will make a determination on any charges after police file a report.