Erhardt named Parole and Probation director

A 25-year veteran of the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has been named director of North Dakota Parole and Probation.
Tom Erhardt succeeds Patrick Bohn, who is retiring after 27 years with the state.
Erhardt joined the department in 1996 as a resident counselor and case manager at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan. He joined the Parole and Probation division in 2001, later served as a reentry specialist and in 2006 was promoted to program manager. In 2007 he was named deputy director of Transitional Planning Service. In 2016 he was assigned the supervision of Parole and Probation’s Region 4 covering the Mandan, Dickinson and Beulah district offices.
Erhardt is a 1990 graduate of New Salem High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice studies from the University of North Dakota. He’s served as a military police officer with the North Dakota National Guard and is a veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
