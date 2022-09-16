Erhardt named Parole and Probation director

Erhardt joined the department in 1996 as a resident counselor and case manager at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan. He joined the Parole and Probation division in 2001, later served as a reentry specialist and in 2006 was promoted to program manager. In 2007 he was named deputy director of Transitional Planning Service. In 2016 he was assigned the supervision of Parole and Probation’s Region 4 covering the Mandan, Dickinson and Beulah district offices.