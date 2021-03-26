Electric vehicle drivers, auto manufacturers ask Legislature to nix fee hike proposal

Electric vehicle owners and auto manufacturers asked North Dakota lawmakers Monday to nix a proposal that essentially would double the annual fee on electric and hybrid vehicles, as legislators consider a hike of the state's gas tax.

“The proposed increase to the EV road use fee is unjustifiable and is a disincentive when consumers consider purchasing an EV,” said Jason Mosser, a Mandan resident and Tesla driver.

House Bill 1464 would raise the annual road use fee for electric vehicles from $120 to $200. The fee on hybrid vehicles would climb from $50 to $100, and the fee on electric motorcycles would move from $20 to $50.

The Legislature in 2019 enacted the fees because electric and hybrid vehicle drivers pay little to no fuels tax, yet contribute to the wear and tear of roads and bridges as they drive across the state. The tax on gasoline and diesel is one of the main ways the state, counties, cities and townships collect revenue to fix potholes and make other repairs.