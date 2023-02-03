Two people injured in a Mandan home explosion and fire are in a Minnesota hospital, and an effort is underway to help pay their medical expenses.

Levi Hawks, 85, and Susan Hawks, 62, escaped the Jan. 18 fire with the help of a neighbor. Levi is burned on about a quarter of his body, and Susan on more than 80%. They were airlifted to St. Paul, Minnesota, for treatment. Susan underwent her third surgery Wednesday, her son Kevin Cuba said.

“She’s still in critical condition,” Cuba said, adding that his mother is in a medically induced coma so she can’t feel the pain of her burns.

Levi’s burns are mostly on his hands and arms. He suffers from diabetes, which could lead to other complications, Cuba said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. The mobile home on Cortez Circle, owned by Kevin’s brother Mark Cuba, was engulfed in flames when Mandan firefighters arrived.

“There’s nothing left,” Kevin Cuba said.

The couple's dog, which firefighters found after the fire was out, was taken to a veterinarian but later died.

Levi’s sister, Patsy Denham, has organized a GoFundMe effort to defray the couple’s medical expenses. It had raised over $1,700 as of midafternoon Tuesday. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/2acf6791

The Hawks in 2006 escaped injury when a single-engine airplane crashed into a semitrailer parked near their Montrose, Colorado, home. Two people in the airplane were killed. Levi Hawks’ semi was destroyed, and a car and pickup truck were burned out, the Montrose Daily Press reported.