Effort aims to boost coronavirus protections for North Dakota's vulnerable population

North Dakota officials are launching an effort to better protect the state's most vulnerable residents from COVID-19, particularly those in nursing homes and facilities that care for people with disabilities.

The Vulnerable Population Protection Plan -- or VP3 -- has several components, including identifying and isolating positive cases, utilizing "rapid response" teams in the event of an outbreak, minimizing staff movement across facilities and ramping up testing of care workers for the coronavirus disease, Gov. Doug Burgum said during a Tuesday briefing. Visitation already has been restricted at long-term care facilities across the state.

"The key thing here is isolation and saving lives. So if we have a positive in a nursing home, how can we have that individual well-cared for and separated from others to slow the spread, and how can we not reintroduce into a facility," Burgum said. "Again, we're doing a great job of restricting visitors, but staff have to come and go every day, so staff protection is equally important."

Only 13 of 218 long-term care facilities in North Dakota as of press time have a confirmed COVID-19 case in a resident or staff member, according to Burgum. That compares with 87 facilities in neighboring Minnesota with positive cases, and reporting in that state doesn't occur until a facility has at least 10 cases, he said.