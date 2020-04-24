Effort aims to boost coronavirus protections for North Dakota's vulnerable population

North Dakota officials are launching an effort to better protect the state's most vulnerable residents from COVID-19, particularly those in nursing homes and facilities that care for people with disabilities.
The Vulnerable Population Protection Plan -- or VP3 -- has several components, including identifying and isolating positive cases, utilizing "rapid response" teams in the event of an outbreak, minimizing staff movement across facilities and ramping up testing of care workers for the coronavirus disease, Gov. Doug Burgum said during a Tuesday briefing. Visitation already has been restricted at long-term care facilities across the state.
"The key thing here is isolation and saving lives. So if we have a positive in a nursing home, how can we have that individual well-cared for and separated from others to slow the spread, and how can we not reintroduce into a facility," Burgum said. "Again, we're doing a great job of restricting visitors, but staff have to come and go every day, so staff protection is equally important."
Only 13 of 218 long-term care facilities in North Dakota as of press time have a confirmed COVID-19 case in a resident or staff member, according to Burgum. That compares with 87 facilities in neighboring Minnesota with positive cases, and reporting in that state doesn't occur until a facility has at least 10 cases, he said.
"This is a place where we really can work to save lives," the governor said.
The VP3 plan will be developed in coming weeks, and will include not only nursing homes but also hospitals, emergency medical services and "intermediate" care facilities, or those that care for people with developmental disabilities, according to state Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones.
"Sometimes people in an intermediate care facility are at even greater risk than those in nursing homes given they have compromised immune systems, they're on ventilators, they just have needs that need to be met that put them at significant risk," he said.
For some of those people, the safest place "may not be where they are today," Jones said.
The state will be providing more guidance and technical assistance to facilities to better protect residents, he said.
The North Dakota Disabilities Advocacy Consortium has recently written letters to Burgum, Jones and State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte urging better protections for the more than 180,000 children and adults in the state who have disabilities.
The group issued a statement Tuesday saying, "It is essential the Governor order State Government to afford due process and other human rights to all North Dakotans to the greatest extent possible given the crisis. For people with disabilities, these rights are often important to preserve a place to live in the community, access to loved ones, mental and spiritual health, and access to key information."
Other matters
- Burgum signed an executive order allowing local public health officers to issue confinement orders -- isolation or quarantine -- to people who test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the disease. Tuesday's announcement expanded on a previous order allowing the state health officer to issue confinement orders to protect public health.
- Burgum announced that the Android version of the Care19 app is being launched. The app, developed by Fargo-based ProudCrowd, helps residents voluntarily track where they've been, information that could be useful to health officials working to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Nearly 21,000 people have downloaded the Apple iPhone version of the app. Improved contact tracing "is one of the things that's going to allow us to reopen," Burgum said.
- State Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said North Dakota businesses were able to "access more than our fair share of the pie" of the $350 billion federal Paycheck Protection Program before it ran out of money. Companies in North Dakota received 11,002 loans totaling more than $1.5 billion, enough money to cover 79% of the state's eligible payrolls, the second-highest rate in the nation, according to Bloomberg.
- State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt said the second of two payments of $625 million from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act federal rescue package came in Monday to the state-owned Bank of North Dakota. The state received $1.25 billion total from the stimulus package. The state is still awaiting full federal guidance for the money, according to Schmidt. “In the meantime, it’s safe and sound and sitting in the Bank of North Dakota,” she told the Tribune.
(Reporter Jack Dura contributed to this story)
