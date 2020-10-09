Economic Resiliency Grant program awards more than $20M to North Dakota businesses

The state's new Economic Resiliency Grant program has awarded more than $20 million to 1,000 North Dakota businesses.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has processed more than half of the applications it has received since opening the process in August. Small businesses with less than 25 employees represented 80% of businesses that have received money.

The Economic Resiliency Grant Program is doling out grants of up to $50,000 to help businesses implement measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19. A company with multiple locations can apply for up to $100,000. Applications are being considered on a first-come, first served basis.

The $69 million effort is being funded through $400 million in federal coronavirus aid approved by the state Emergency Commission and the Legislature's Budget Section. The amount is part of $1.25 billion that North Dakota is getting through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.

For more information, go to belegendary.link/ERG.

