Earth Day Patch Contest accepting entries

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is accepting entries for design of a 2023 Earth Day patch.

The contest that aims to heighten awareness about the environment is open to K-12 students. The deadline for submitting entries is March 1. Earth Day is April 22.

Game and Fish will announce a winner in three grade categories -- K-4, 5-8 and 9-12. Each winner will receive an outdoors kit that includes a pair of binoculars and field guides. The final patch design will be chosen from among the three winners.

For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/education/earth-day-patch or contact contest coordinator Sherry Niesar at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov.

