Early voting begins in Morton County

Early in-person voting for North Dakota's June 14 election began Wednesday for Morton County.

Morton County's early vote precinct is Disciples Church at 3001 Memorial Highway SE, Suite B, in Mandan.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Any qualified electors residing in the county can use the early vote centers. Bring a valid ID.

Early in-person voting began in the state on May 30, but varies county by county.

Voters will be deciding city and school elections, and advancing candidates to the November general election for county, judicial, legislative, statewide and congressional offices.

The Mandan City Commission election has no contested races.

Two seats are available and two people are running. Amber Larson is not seeking a second term. Commissioners serve four-year terms. The position has an annual salary of $13,476.

Incumbent Dennis Rohr is seeking his fourth term. He was first elected in 2010. He holds numerous city portfolios including fire and police. Rohr served as Mandan's police chief for 23 years before retiring in 2007, and he's been active in many areas of city government.

Bradley W. Olson has served as the golf operations manager for the Mandan Park District the past 21 years. He also has been involved with area youth and high school sports. Olson has lived in Mandan for more than 30 years.

Absentee ballots for the June election have been available to all North Dakota voters since May 5. Absentee and mail ballots' return envelopes must be postmarked not later than June 13, or be cast at the polling place on June 14.

