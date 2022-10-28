Early in-person voting begins in Morton County

Early in-person voting began Wednesday for Morton County voters.

Morton County’s early vote precinct is Disciples Church at 3001 Memorial Highway SE, Suite B, in Mandan, with early voting available Oct. 26-Nov. 7, except for Sundays.

Times vary, but are generally from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A full schedule is at mortonnd.org/earlyvoteprecinct.

Absentee ballots became available Sept. 29 to all North Dakota voters.

More ballots have been cast before Election Day in recent years — from 38% in the 2016 general election to 48% in 2018 to 75% in 2020, according to the North Dakota Association of Counties.

More than 30,300 absentee and mail ballots had been returned as of Monday morning. More than 65,800 had been sent to voters.

General election voters will decide congressional, statewide, legislative, judicial and county races. City, school district and park district races were decided in the June election.

Ballot measures seek to put term limits on the governor and state lawmakers, and to legalize recreational marijuana.

Turnout in the June election was nearly 19% statewide. Turnout in the November 2020 election was nearly 63%. Turnout is usually much higher for a general election.