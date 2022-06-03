Drought still diminishing in North Dakota

Drought continues to disappear from North Dakota as wet spring weather persists.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 19% of the state in some form of drought, down from 21% last week and down from 80% just three months ago. Last year at this time, three-fourths of the state was blanketed by either extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

There is no severe, extreme or exceptional drought left anywhere in the state. The northwestern corner is in moderate drought, while the rest of the western one-fourth of North Dakota is considered abnormally dry.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Crop report

The plentiful precipitation this spring continues to boost soil moisture but also hamper the ability of North Dakota farmers to get crops in the field.

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture supplies statewide as 95% adequate or surplus, and subsoil moisture as 88% in those categories. Both percentages are up slightly from the previous week.

North Dakota pasture and range conditions also continue to improve, with 24% being rated poor or very poor. Stockwater supplies are now just 10% in those categories, also another improvement.

Spring planting still lags well behind the average pace, however. The state's staple spring wheat crop has reached 27% planted, but that compares to the long-term average of 80% at this time of year. About 9% of the crop has emerged, compared to the norm of 27%.

Other planted percentages include 3% of sunflowers, 7% of soybeans, 12% of potatoes, 13% of canola, 17% of durum wheat, 20% of corn, 23% of sugar beets and 26% of barley. All of those crops are well behind average.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

