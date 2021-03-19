Drought and wildfire conditions worsen in North Dakota; Morton County stiffens burn ban

Western North Dakota has experienced record-warm weather for early March. There is almost no snowpack in the state, according to the weather service.

"Another aspect of a winter with very little snow is that fire danger has rapidly increased in North Dakota," Fuchs and Riganti wrote.

Wildfire threat

There have been nearly three dozen wildfires in the state so far, burning more than 20,000 acres, or more than 31 square miles, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. The weather service on Friday cautioned about "near critical fire weather conditions" in the southwest.

Morton County has stiffened its burn ban as conditions worsen.

The county commission on March 11 declared a total burn ban, meaning a ban on open burning is in effect at all times -- regardless of the fire danger category. The only exceptions are the use of gas grills and gas stoves kept a safe distance from any combustible materials.

Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin told commissioners the county already has had numerous grass fires.

The total ban is in effect until further notice. Violations can result in a $1,500 fine or 30-day jail stay.

Numerous other North Dakota counties including Burleigh have some sort of fire restrictions in place due to the tinder-dry conditions. Burleigh County's ban is tied to the daily North Dakota Fire Danger Rating, which can be found at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps. Burleigh and Morton counties and most others in the state were in the "high" fire danger category on March 12.

