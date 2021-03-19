Drought and wildfire conditions worsen in North Dakota; Morton County stiffens burn ban

Drought conditions have worsened and spread in North Dakota, increasing the threat of wildfires.
The western two-thirds of North Dakota -- 80% of the state -- is now in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map posted last week. The rest of the state is in moderate drought.
"Livestock producers in the Dakotas are already separating out their animals in anticipation of needing to sell some off due to drought in the region," wrote climatologists Brian Fuchs and Curtis Riganti at the National Drought Mitigation Center.
North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said drought "is a top-of-mind concern for producers across North Dakota and the U.S."
"We haven’t seen large drafts of cattle being sold off in North Dakota at this time. There’s still time left for the necessary moisture to show up, and producers are hoping and praying that it makes its debut in time to kick-start the grass," she said. "Still, many are considering their feed and grazing options and resources, and making plans if that doesn’t happen."
North Dakota has been warmer and drier than average since last October. The conditions are expected to persist or worsen through spring and into summer, according to the National Weather Service.
Western North Dakota has experienced record-warm weather for early March. There is almost no snowpack in the state, according to the weather service.
"Another aspect of a winter with very little snow is that fire danger has rapidly increased in North Dakota," Fuchs and Riganti wrote.
Wildfire threat
There have been nearly three dozen wildfires in the state so far, burning more than 20,000 acres, or more than 31 square miles, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. The weather service on Friday cautioned about "near critical fire weather conditions" in the southwest.
Morton County has stiffened its burn ban as conditions worsen.
The county commission on March 11 declared a total burn ban, meaning a ban on open burning is in effect at all times -- regardless of the fire danger category. The only exceptions are the use of gas grills and gas stoves kept a safe distance from any combustible materials.
Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin told commissioners the county already has had numerous grass fires.
The total ban is in effect until further notice. Violations can result in a $1,500 fine or 30-day jail stay.
Numerous other North Dakota counties including Burleigh have some sort of fire restrictions in place due to the tinder-dry conditions. Burleigh County's ban is tied to the daily North Dakota Fire Danger Rating, which can be found at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps. Burleigh and Morton counties and most others in the state were in the "high" fire danger category on March 12.
