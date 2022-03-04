Driver in fatal pedestrian crash sentenced to 10 years in prison

A man who police said struck and killed a pedestrian in Mandan the morning after he was arrested for DUI in Bismarck will spend 10 years in prison.

TC Younger Carry Moccasin, 20, of Mandan, pleaded guilty in December to criminal vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment felonies, along with misdemeanor DUI and drug paraphernalia possession. Two drug infractions were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig in December ordered a presentence investigation, and on Monday she accepted the agreement.

Carry Moccasin was westbound on Mandan's Main Street on Nov. 17, 2020, when the car he was driving struck Mark Streeper, 42, of Bismarck, according to police. Streeper was standing next to his parked car in the 400 block of West Main Street when he was struck shortly before 5:30 a.m. A crash reconstruction report shows he was thrown more than 90 feet and that Carry Moccasin was traveling 42 mph and possibly faster, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said at Carry Moccasin’s preliminary hearing. Streeper died at the scene.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol affidavit states Carry Moccasin had been arrested in Bismarck about 10:15 the night before, on Nov. 16, 2020, when his blood alcohol content was 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%. He was released at 11:40 p.m. into the custody of another adult who signed a custodial acceptance form and agreed not to let Carry Moccasin drive for eight hours, according to Bismarck police.

Carry Moccasin on Monday told Nesvig that he felt he could drive the morning of Nov. 17 because he had slept.

He also told the judge that he planned to use his story to warn people of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“I want the court to know and Mark Streeper’s family to know I will not let this situation drag me down after I get out,” Carry Moccasin said.

Kacey Streeper, Mark Streeper’s sister-in-law, told Carry Moccasin that she had once struggled with drugs and “It could have been me in your shoes so many times.”

“I’m desperately hoping you won’t lose hope on the journey that is set before you,” Kacey Streeper said. “I pray that you will use your story, this tragedy, to help other people so they don’t ever have to endure what you and our families have endured.”

Marlene Streeper, Mark Streeper's mother, said she could recall the time of her husband's death and that of her son Michael because she was with each of them when they died. Her reminder of Mark's death is the damaged watch he was wearing when he died. The hands are stopped at 5:20.

"My son Mark did not deserve to die in the street. He just didn't. Your drugs did that," Marlene Streeper told Carry Moccasin.

Nesvig said it’s a difficult decision to accept or reject a plea agreement when a life has been lost.

“Whatever punishment you receive is not going to be as impactful as the fact that you have to carry with you the rest of your life that you took someone’s life by your decisions,” Nesvig said.

The judge suspended 10 years of a 20-year prison term. Carry Moccasin must also make $8,000 in restitution to Mark Streeper’s family and spend three years on probation upon his release.

Carry Moccasin in January pleaded guilty in Bismarck Municipal Court to a misdemeanor for being in actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. He was fined $1,500, and sentenced to 15 days in jail and a year on probation.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.