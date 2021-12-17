Driver in fatal Mandan pedestrian crash pleads guilty

A driver who police say struck and killed a pedestrian in Mandan the morning after he had been arrested for drunken driving in Bismarck has pleaded guilty to two felonies and two misdemeanors.

TC Younger Carry Moccasin, 20, of Mandan, entered the pleas Monday as part of an agreement with prosecutors that would dismiss two drug infractions. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig delayed acceptance of the plea agreement pending the outcome of a presentence investigation. Sentencing wasn't immediately scheduled.

Carry Moccasin was westbound on Mandan's Main Street on Nov. 17, 2020, when the car he was driving struck Mark Streeper, 42, of Bismarck, according to police. Carry Moccasin was charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, misdemeanors for DUI and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, and two drug-related infractions. He pleaded guilty to all but the two infractions. Criminal vehicular homicide carries a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

Streeper that day was standing next to his parked car in the 400 block of West Main Street when he was struck shortly before 5:30 a.m. A crash reconstruction report shows he was thrown more than 90 feet and that Carry Moccasin was traveling 42 mph and possibly faster, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said during Monday's hearing. Streeper died at the scene.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol affidavit states Carry Moccasin had been arrested in Bismarck about 10:15 the night before, on Nov. 16, 2020, when his blood alcohol content was 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%. He was released at 11:40 p.m. into the custody of another adult who signed a custodial acceptance form and agreed not to let Carry Moccasin drive for eight hours, according to Bismarck police.

Carry Moccasin in January pleaded guilty in Bismarck Municipal Court to a misdemeanor for being in actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. He was fined $1,500, and sentenced to 15 days in jail and a year on probation.

Defense attorney Justin Balzer declined comment on the Mandan case.

