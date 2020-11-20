Driver in fatal Mandan crash had been arrested just hours earlier

The driver of a car that police say struck and killed a man in Mandan early Tuesday had been arrested in Bismarck just hours before for allegedly having actual physical control of a vehicle while drunk.

TC Younger Carry Moccasin, 19, of Mandan, was westbound on Mandan's Main Street when the car he was driving struck Mark Streeper, 42, of Bismarck, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten. Carry Moccasin faces felony charges of criminal vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment, court records show. He also is charged with misdemeanors for DUI and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in connection with the incident.

Streeper was standing next to his parked car in the 400 block of West Main Street when he was struck shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. He died at the scene, Flaten said.

An affidavit filed by State Trooper Grant Lonski states Carry Moccasin was arrested in Bismarck about 10:15 p.m. Monday, when his blood alcohol content was 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%. He was released at 11:40 p.m. into the custody of another adult who signed a custodial acceptance form and agreed not to let Carry Moccasin drive for eight hours, according to Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner.