Dozens of positions up for election in Burleigh-Morton counties

Dozens of local government positions in the Burleigh-Morton area are up for election in 2022, along with some area judgeships.

The June 14 election is used to elect city commissioners, park board members and school board members, and it functions as a primary for countywide and judgeship races. The general election is Nov. 8.

City elections

Several municipal seats are up for grabs in Bismarck and Mandan.

In Bismarck, the mayor, two city commissioner positions and three Park Board commissioner spots are up for election this year. Each position is a four-year term.

Candidates must submit a statement of interest and collect 300 signatures from Bismarck residents to get on the ballot, though election administrators suggest collecting 350 in case some signatures are not considered valid. Post office boxes are not considered a valid address. The filing deadline is 4 p.m. on April 11. Signatures must be submitted to the city administration department.

Three Bismarck Public School Board positions are open as well. Board members serve four-year terms. Those interested must file their statements of intent to the Office of Business and Operations by April 11.

Two Mandan City Commission spots, three Mandan Park Board seats and three Mandan School Board positions are up for election. Commission and park board members serve four-year terms, while school board member terms are three years.

Commission and park board candidates must submit a statement of interest and a nomination form with at least 300 signatures by 4 p.m. April 11 to the city administration office, and school board candidates need to submit their statement of interest to Mandan Public Schools Business Manager Ryan Lagasse by the same date.

Countywide races

In Morton County, two County Commission spots and the auditor, recorder, treasurer, sheriff and state's attorney positions all are up for election. Those positions are four-year terms.

Each position requires a different number of signatures on the nomination form, and forms must be submitted to the county auditor by April 11. The minimum signature requirements are:

Auditor, 242

Commissioner, 225

Recorder, 239

Sheriff, 275

State's attorney, 259

Treasurer, 240

In Burleigh County, the offices of auditor/treasurer, recorder, sheriff and state’s attorney are up for grabs, along with three County Commission seats. The positions are four-year terms.

Candidates for a countywide position must submit a nomination form with at least 300 signatures to the county auditor's office by April 11.

County candidates will run in the primary election in June, and the top two vote-getters will move on to the general election later in the year.

Judges

Four judgeships in the South Central Judicial District are up for election in 2022.

District judges serve six-year terms. Judgeships Nos. 2 and 5 are up for reelection this year.

The terms for judgeships Nos. 6 and 10 do not expire until 2026, but both positions are filled by appointees who have to now be on the ballot.

To run, candidates must submit a petition with at least 300 signatures to the North Dakota Secretary of State's office by 4 p.m. April 11.

The top two vote-getters in the primary move on to the general election.

More information on how to run for office can be found at vote.nd.gov.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

