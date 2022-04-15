Dozens of candidates running for local positions, but some races not competitive

Voters in Morton County have dozens of candidates to choose from during the June election, though some races do not have more candidates than available seats.
For example, there will be competitive races for the Mandan School Board, but not for the park board. And all commission candidates will move on to the general election.
The election determines the makeup of the Mandan City Commission, park board and school board. It acts as a primary for county races, with those winners determined in the November general election. The top two candidates for each seat move on to the general election.
The following is a list of candidates for positions in Mandan and Morton County approved for the June 14 election as of 5 p.m. Monday, after the filing deadline:
Mandan City Commission
(two seats)
- Dennis Rohr
- Bradley W. Olsen
Mandan Park Board
People are also reading…
(three seats)
- Miles Mehlhoff
- Stan Scott
- Layn Mudder
Mandan School Board
(three seats)
- Lorraine Davis
- Lori Furaus
- Savannah Schmidt
- Heidi Schuchard
- Dustine Simmons
- Karmen Siirtola
- Tom Peters
Morton County auditor
- Dawn Rhone
Morton County commissioner
(two seats)
- Jackie Buckley
- Andrew Zachmeier
Morton County treasurer
- Kari Hatzenbuhler
Morton County recorder
- Nancy Seefeldt
Morton County state's attorney
Allen Koppy
- Gabrielle Goter
Morton County sheriff
- Kyle Kirchmeier
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.