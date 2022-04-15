 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dozens of candidates running for local positions, but some races not competitive

Election 2022 North Dakota Logo

Voters in Morton County have dozens of candidates to choose from during the June election, though some races do not have more candidates than available seats.

For example, there will be competitive races for the Mandan School Board, but not for the park board. And all commission candidates will move on to the general election.

The election determines the makeup of the Mandan City Commission, park board and school board. It acts as a primary for county races, with those winners determined in the November general election. The top two candidates for each seat move on to the general election.

The following is a list of candidates for positions in Mandan and Morton County approved for the June 14 election as of 5 p.m. Monday, after the filing deadline:

Mandan City Commission

(two seats)

  • Dennis Rohr
  • Bradley W. Olsen

Mandan Park Board

(three seats)

  • Miles Mehlhoff
  • Stan Scott
  • Layn Mudder

Mandan School Board

(three seats)

  • Lorraine Davis
  • Lori Furaus
  • Savannah Schmidt
  • Heidi Schuchard
  • Dustine Simmons
  • Karmen Siirtola
  • Tom Peters

Morton County auditor

  • Dawn Rhone

Morton County commissioner

(two seats)

  • Jackie Buckley
  • Andrew Zachmeier

Morton County treasurer

  • Kari Hatzenbuhler

Morton County recorder

  • Nancy Seefeldt

Morton County state's attorney

  • Allen Koppy

  • Gabrielle Goter

Morton County sheriff

  • Kyle Kirchmeier

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

