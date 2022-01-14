Don Friesz honored for 50 years with Mandan Rural Fire Department

The year was 1971. The voting age dropped from 21 to 18, seat belts weren’t mandatory, and Disney World officially opened. And a young man named Don Friesz began a new chapter in what would become a long resume of public service.

Having recently concluded two years in the military, and currently delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service, Friesz was approached by a fellow carrier and urged to join the Mandan Rural Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter.

“I didn’t give it any hesitation,” Friesz said. “I went home and told my wife about it and she supported my decision.”

He was 25 years old and knew it was the right thing to do – because he had a taste of it a decade earlier, when he was wrapping up his freshman year of high school in Solen.

“School had just let out for the year and we were cleaning the school. There was a large prairie fire south of town and the fire chief was the only one around,” Friesz recalled. “He saw me and hollered, ‘I need you to come with me.’ I guess that’s when the seed was planted.”

Friesz was recently honored for 50 years of service with the Mandan Rural Fire Department. While he graciously accepted, he certainly didn’t seek the spotlight. He said it wasn’t a goal he set for himself, and doesn’t feel the attention is necessary.

“I’ve just enjoyed doing community service and the firefighters I work with,” Friesz said. “We’re family, and we get along well. They mean a lot to me.”

Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin says Friesz has always been “a mentor; more than a friend.”

“I always thought he was the total package, meaning his priorities in life have always been a great example for those of us watching him all these years,” Gustin said.

At the Mandan Rural Fire awards ceremony on Dec. 4 when Friesz was honored, Gustin defined him as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He highlighted Friesz’ strong faith in God and commitment to his church, his dedication to serving his community through military service, 32 years as a mail carrier, 20 years with the Honor Guard, and 50 with the fire department.

“That’s devotion,” Gustin said. “Total devotion.”

As Friesz reflected on 50 years of volunteer firefighting, he said, “It appealed to me because once I started I could see that I was doing a service for my community and helping somebody out at their worst time. It’s been that way for me ever since.”

The stark reality of this type of public service would make an impression on him early in his career. Only about a year after starting with the fire department, he responded to a house fire in St. Anthony in which the resident didn’t make it out alive. He admits that stuck with him for a while.

“Throughout the years, you learn to cope with it, but as a young fireman it was a cruel scene to come upon,” Friesz recalls.

He encourages young men and women to take the same step he did 50 years ago, and make a commitment to their community.

“My advice to young volunteers is to be dedicated and take advantage of all the training opportunities,” he said. “Mandan Rural Fire has a lot to offer.”

He’s grateful that the young volunteers who have recently joined the department are already doing a great job, and he’s eager to see them grow in their love for public service, too. Friesz has no plans to hang up his helmet anytime soon. He credits the many years as a mail carrier for his good health and strength which allows him to continue assisting his community.

“Knowing I’m helping make someone’s worst day a little better by helping as much as I can is very rewarding,” Friesz said. “It feels good to ease their state of mind.”

