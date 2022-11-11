District 31 voters reelect Rohr and elect 18-year-old to North Dakota House seat

Voters of District 31 reelected Rep. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, and elected 18-year-old dairy farmer Dawson Holle, a Republican from St. Anthony. He will be the youngest state lawmaker. The two defeated former Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Mike Faith, a Democrat.

With all precincts reporting, Rohr had 42%, Holle had 41% and Faith had 17%.

District 31 is a vast swath of southwestern North Dakota that includes southern Morton County and shares geography with the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

In the district's Senate race, incumbent Don Schaible, R-Mott, ran unopposed for reelection.