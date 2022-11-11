 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

District 31 voters reelect Rohr and elect 18-year-old to North Dakota House seat

  • 0

Voters of District 31 reelected Rep. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, and elected 18-year-old dairy farmer Dawson Holle, a Republican from St. Anthony. He will be the youngest state lawmaker. The two defeated former Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Mike Faith, a Democrat.

With all precincts reporting, Rohr had 42%, Holle had 41% and Faith had 17%.

District 31 is a vast swath of southwestern North Dakota that includes southern Morton County and shares geography with the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

In the district's Senate race, incumbent Don Schaible, R-Mott, ran unopposed for reelection.

+2 
Rohr

Rohr

 PROVIDED
+2 
Dawson Holle

Holle

 PROVIDED
+2 
Mike Faith

Faith

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News