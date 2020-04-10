Distance learning underway around North Dakota amid coronavirus outbreak

Administrators and key instructional personnel met the night Burgum announced the closures and continued meeting throughout the week. High school courses already had an online aspect, so some teachers were ready to resume instruction that week on March 18, just three days after the governor’s announcement.

The remainder followed suit, and all Mandan classes were fully rolled out online by March 25. A tech help desk line was set up prior to that date for parents, students and teachers to call with questions.

“I don’t think any school in the state, none of us were 100% ready for this. I mean, no one ever thought we’d be here,” Fastnacht said. “But when you have the technology in each kid's hand, when you have a good learning management system that you can lean upon, the move ... wasn’t as big a leap as I think other schools have had to jump.”

Brooke Wiedrich, a mother of five Mandan students, said schooling from home was going more smoothly this week after the family got clarity on what was expected and figured out how to use iPads and the Canvas system. The kids have a list of tasks they need to get through each day, and they need to be logged into Canvas for at least an hour a day.