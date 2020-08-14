Displaced by apartment fire, family takes stock as smoke settles

How to help

Volunteers and organizations such as the American Red Cross and Be A Good Neighbor, a Mandan Lions committee, are helping families displaced by Monday night’s fire at the Sunset Bluffs apartment complex in Mandan.

They are posting updates to a Facebook page titled “Sunset Apartment Fire-Official” and are accepting donations of small items at the Blackstone Hotel, 2630 Old Red Trail in Mandan.

Clothing needs include new undergarments for all ages and sizes, as well as maternity clothes and scrubs size L (tall) or S.

Other needs include: men’s and women’s shaving cream and razors, brushes and combs, nail clippers, body wash, floss, glasses and contact lens cases, contact lens solution, baby formula, phone chargers and gift cards in amounts around $25 to places such as Walmart and Target.

Organizers are not yet accepting large items, as there is limited storage space in the hotel. They hope to secure a larger warehouse within the next few days to take bigger items. People with items to donate once more space is available should send a private message to the Facebook page to coordinate.

Be A Good Neighbor is accepting money donations, which can be made through a Facebook fundraiser titled “Mandan Sunset Apartments Fire.”

Donations also can be made by writing a check out to “Be A Good Neighbor” and dropping it off at any Security First Bank in Mandan, Bismarck, New Salem or Center. Checks also can be mailed to: Be A Good Neighbor, P.O. Box 422, Mandan, ND 58554.