 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dickinson man killed in crash west of Mandan

Dickinson man killed in crash west of Mandan

{{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old Dickinson man died Friday afternoon after a crash about 6 miles west of Mandan involving a pickup with a horse trailer, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Linden Hulbert was driving a Ford Festiva east on Morton County Road 139 about 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle crossed over the center line. The Highway Patrol said the car sideswiped a Ford F350 truck hauling an empty horse trailer, causing the car to spin and go into the ditch.

The driver of the pickup, Lonnie Lundstrom, 73, New Salem, and a passenger were not hurt, the Highway Patrol said.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News