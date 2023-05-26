Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The owners of a federally funded townhome in Mandan have agreed to pay a woman $100,000 to settle a housing discrimination case.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Affordable Housing Developers Inc. entered into a conciliation agreement that requires the developers to pay the money to Shukri Ahmed, attend fair housing training, and distribute information to their tenants about the Fair Housing Act.

Ahmed in the spring of 2021, after updating her lease and stating she had given birth to her fifth child the previous fall, was given a nonrenewal notice and 30 days to leave the unit she rented at Trails West Townhomes. She had never been late on rent or had a lease violation in four years at the townhome, according to the High Plains Fair Housing Center nonprofit. All the children were under the age of 10 and were not in violation of city code occupancy standards, the center said.

The management of the townhome cited an occupancy limit of 1.5 people per bedroom. The developers denied any wrongdoing and all liability but entered into the agreement to settle the matter, according to the center. Attorneys listed for Affordable Housing Developers did not immediately respond to Tribune requests for comment.

High Plains Fair Housing Center assisted Ahmed in mediation efforts with Affordable Housing Developers. Those efforts failed, which left her with a month to find housing. Ahmed took a job as a traveling nurse and found temporary housing with a family in Fargo until she could show pay stubs that proved her income for housing there.

Ahmed and the center dropped their lawsuit in favor of the administrative settlement, which HUD facilitated.