Design concepts released for new Mandan rodeo arena; project to be bid this month

Design concepts for a new rodeo arena in Mandan include such amenities as an audio visual system and a grandstand with covered canopies.

Icon Architects has provided design concepts of the planned Dale Pahlke Arena to the Dakota Centennial Park Advisory Committee, and the project will be bid this month, according to the Mandan Park District.

The Mandan Park Board approved rodeo arena upgrades in October. The Park District and the Mandan Rodeo Days Committee secured a $750,000 donation from Dakota Community Bank & Trust President and CEO Dale Pahlke, and a $1 million commitment from the City of Mandan Visitors Fund for infrastructure improvements at the park.

The Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds is to feature a ticketing booth, an open pavilion concept, a digital board, a larger arena with improved drainage, new fencing and gates, a new announcer stand, an audio visual system, a 4,000-seat grandstand with covered canopies that is accessible to people with disabilities, and an open area for the potential to have food trucks, livestock pens, a contestant warm-up area, a future exhibit hall and a maintenance/storage shed.

Bids will be opened and the project awarded in February. The goal is to have it complete in time for next year's Fourth of July Rodeo. For more information, go to www.mandanparks.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0