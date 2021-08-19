Defense attorneys rest in RJR trial; case could go to jury Thursday

Isaak changed Dora Sorenson’s noon appointment to 4 p.m. that day so he could see a dentist, she said. Isaak called Sorenson on the Saturday before to reschedule, but he had regularly called her the Saturday before appointments -- at her request -- to remind her. He rarely rescheduled, she said, and she added later that the April 1 appointment was “pretty much the way it always was.”

The prosecution on Wednesday afternoon called two rebuttal witnesses in regard to the purported dentist appointment. North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Matt Hiatt testified that he found a Beulah Dental card in Isaak's home. Beulah Dental Officer Manager Lisa Johansen testified that Isaak did not have an appointment on April 1, 2019, as he had allegedly told some of his chiropractic clients. Hiatt during questioning by the defense said he checked only with Beulah Dental, and not with any other dental offices in the region.