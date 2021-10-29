Deer diseases a focus as hunting season nears; state seeks hunters' help with surveillance

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is asking deer hunters this season to step up efforts to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance, even as a different disease garners most of the attention this fall.

Wildlife officials received about 1,000 reports of dead deer after epizootic hemorrhagic disease -- commonly called EHD -- surfaced in late August, and the department has offered license refunds to nearly 30,000 hunters because of the outbreak. Hunters who do take to the field in western and central North Dakota are being asked to drop off deer heads at collection sites so they can be tested for another disease -- chronic wasting, a brain ailment.

“Many folks are aware of the fairly bad epizootic hemorrhagic disease year we’ve had,” Game and Fish Wildlife Veterinarian Charlie Bahnson said. “While EHD is a different disease from CWD, it illustrates the impact diseases can have on our wildlife populations. And unlike EHD, which is cyclical, CWD can become an increasing, annual pressure on our herd.”

Game and Fish since 2002 has tested for CWD, and state officials are bracing for possible accelerated growth in deer cases. Thirty of the 44 cases identified since the first infection in 2009 have occurred in the past two years, and 18 were confirmed last fall -- the most in any season.

The disease has been documented in five hunting units: 3F2 in the southwest; 4B in the west; and 3A1, 3A2 and 3B1 in the northwest. Infection rates remain low, but in 3F2 -- which has the bulk of the confirmed cases with 34 -- they've been climbing.

Samples will be tested this year from deer taken from units 2H, 2I, 2J1, 2J2, 2K1, 2K2, 3A1, 3A2, 3A3, 3A4, 3B1, 3B3, 3C, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B and 4C.

Knowing where CWD is in the state and how many deer are infected is critical for managing the disease, according to Bahnson.

“One major goal is to confidently determine what areas do not have CWD,” he said. “We need to test a lot of deer to make that assessment, which is why hunters’ willingness to help is so important.”

A list of collection sites can be found at https://bit.ly/3bgs2SN. Hunters can drop off heads of adult or yearling deer. Fawns and head-shot deer can't be tested. Hunters wishing to keep the heads can bring them to a Game and Fish district office during business hours to have them sampled. Results will be provided within four weeks. Hunters can go to "My Account" on the department’s website, gf.nd.gov.

Hunter involvement is important because Game and Fish needs a certain number of deer heads to determine infection rates. About 7% of hunters took part last year in the CWD surveillance program.

The overall percentage needed is tough to estimate because of the different numbers of licenses allotted in various units, but "once we start to get a couple hundred deer (heads) within a unit, we start to approach statistically valid estimates," Bahnson said. "If we're down below 100, we get wide margins of error."

He offered 10% as a "crude estimate" of the overall percentage target, with less than 5% being a level at which infection rates can't be confidently calculated.

"Year-round the department works pretty hard to follow up on reports of sick and dead animals, but the bulk of our total from every unit comes from hunters," Bahnson said. "That's what we depend on."

Bahnson said he hopes the attention given to what EHD has done to the deer population raises awareness of the seriousness of CWD. Deer hunting is a hobby and tradition for many in North Dakota, and it’s also a multimillion-dollar industry.

For more information about CWD and more details on related regulations, go to https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/cwd.

This year's deer gun season starts at noon Nov. 5 and continues through Nov. 21.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

