December trial set for second Mandan burglary suspect

A man charged with plotting and carrying out burglaries in Mandan will go to trial in December.

Kevin Neibauer, 32, on Monday pleaded not guilty to burglary, burglary conspiracy and a firearms felony, court records show.

Police say he and Jessalyn Begley, 34, planned in April to enter Runnings after hours, and in July entered and stole money from Huntington Books. They also are accused of disabling a surveillance system at Mandan Sporting Goods in July and attempting to pry open a door. Neibauer also is charged with illegally possessing a firearm, court records show.

Neibauer also pleaded not guilty to three drug felonies in a separate case.

Defense attorney Thomas Glass did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Begley pleaded not guilty Sept. 21 to three felonies and two misdemeanors in the burglary case. She also pleaded not guilty in September to three drug felonies and a drug misdemeanor in a separate case. She and Neibauer will stand trial on Dec. 10, court records show.

