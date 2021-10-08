December sentencing scheduled for man convicted of RJR quadruple murders; North Dakota chiropractic board revokes man's license

The six men and six women on the jury deliberated a total of about 4 ½ hours.

South Central District Judge David Reich ordered a presentence investigation after the verdict. The jury also found Isaak guilty of burglary, unlawful entry into a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Isaak faces the possibility of life in prison on each of the murder convictions. A life sentence can come with or without a chance at parole.

Chiropractic license revoked

North Dakota's Board of Chiropractic Examiners recently revoked the license of Chad Isaak.

The seven-member board's vote at its Sept. 24 meeting to revoke Isaak's state chiropractic license was unanimous, according to board Executive Director Lisa Blanchard.

"It was a simple motion at that meeting," she said.

The 47-year-old Washburn chiropractor and the board agreed in 2019 to the suspension of his license until his criminal case was resolved. The agreement included a clause that Isaak's license would be revoked if he pleaded guilty to or was convicted of any charges in the case.

Isaak opened Isaak Chiropractic of Washburn on Main Avenue in 2015, according to a feature story on Isaak in a 2015 supplement to the McLean County Independent. Isaak first opened a practice in Hazen in 2006, the news story said.

