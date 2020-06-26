× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern State names two

Sarah Schafer, Flasher, and Evan Arenz, Mandan, were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., for the spring 2020 semester.

Iowa State names one

Dalton Hanson, Mandan, was named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, for the spring 2020 semester.

Minot State announces dean's list

Area students were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Minot State University for the spring 2020 semester.

Mandan -- Dustin Fischer, McKayla Howling Wolf, Alexis Radke, Markita Rohde, Sheena Russell, Miranda Scherr, Joseph Schlinger Jr., Emily Schmidt, Vernelle Spencer and Alicia Swagger.

New Salem -- Michaela Erfle, McKayla Kautzman and Daniel Young.

Minot State announces honor roll

Area students were named to the vice president for academic affairs' honor roll at Minot State University for the spring 2020 semester.

Mandan -- Christopher Geck, Troyleah Langerud and Jacob Marschner

