Deadly year for North Dakota also sees drops in births, marriages, divorces

"A fair chunk of Minnesota brides" married in North Dakota where coronavirus restrictions were more lenient, Alexander said.

"What we saw is that people still want to celebrate. Love wins no matter what happens," she said.

The oldest bride and groom in the state last year were 81 and 86, respectively; the youngest bride and groom were 16 and 17, respectively. One couple had a 36-year age difference.

Divorces dropped 4.2% from 2019, to 1,811. One couple divorced after as little as three months. The longest marriage to end in divorce lasted 51 years.

Record deaths

The pandemic contributed to a record 7,934 North Dakota resident deaths last year, up 20% from 2019. COVID-19 was the state's third-leading cause of death, killing 1,157 North Dakotans. The figure includes state residents who died in state and those who died out of state.

Deaths in 2020 were "the most that I had found" in annual records going back to 1924, Barth said. All states saw an overall increase in deaths, she said.

The top two causes of death last year were diseases of the heart, with 1,422 deaths, and all cancers, at 1,307 deaths, virtually unchanged from 2019.