Deadline looms for applying for North Dakota gas tax refund

Thursday is the last day for consumers to apply for a refund of state fuel taxes paid on gasoline and gasohol last year.

Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon. Industrial consumers may request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon for gasoline/gasohol purchased. Gasohol is a mixture of gasoline and ethanol.

The state's motor fuel taxes go to highway maintenance, but taxes paid by farmers, ranchers and industrial consumers are refundable because construction equipment, tractors and combines generally don't travel on public highways, according to Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

The Agricultural Products Utilization Commission receives half a cent per gallon based on the refunds requested by industrial consumers.

In 2021, the state Tax Office issued $156,873 in refunds for about 684,000 gallons of motor fuel sold in 2020. Unclaimed refunds stay in the state's Highway Distribution Fund.

More information is available at tax.nd.gov/motorfuel or by calling the Motor Fuel Tax Section at 701-328-2702.

