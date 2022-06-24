 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deadline looms for applying for North Dakota gas tax refund

  • 0

Thursday is the last day for consumers to apply for a refund of state fuel taxes paid on gasoline and gasohol last year.

Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon. Industrial consumers may request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon for gasoline/gasohol purchased. Gasohol is a mixture of gasoline and ethanol.

The state's motor fuel taxes go to highway maintenance, but taxes paid by farmers, ranchers and industrial consumers are refundable because construction equipment, tractors and combines generally don't travel on public highways, according to Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

The Agricultural Products Utilization Commission receives half a cent per gallon based on the refunds requested by industrial consumers.

In 2021, the state Tax Office issued $156,873 in refunds for about 684,000 gallons of motor fuel sold in 2020. Unclaimed refunds stay in the state's Highway Distribution Fund.

More information is available at tax.nd.gov/motorfuel or by calling the Motor Fuel Tax Section at 701-328-2702. 

Brian Kroshus

Brian Kroshus

 PROVIDED

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mandan man dies in Saturday crash

Mandan man dies in Saturday crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Mandan, according to the North Dakota …

Church to hold summer camp

Surprise Church is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade from Bismarck-Mandan and surrounding communities to “Camp Kindness.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News