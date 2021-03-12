Dead cattle in Missouri River belonged to Hensler rancher

Dead cattle found floating in the Missouri River this week came from a herd owned by a Hensler-area rancher, the North Dakota Stockmen's Association announced Tuesday.

About 25 cattle belonging to Clark Price walked onto the river ice and fell through, according to the rancher group. A more accurate count of the lost cattle will be completed in the next few days as the herd is brought in.

Hensler is in Oliver County, southwest of Washburn. The cattle were first seen in the river March 3. As ice melted over the following days, the cattle floated downstream and were visible in the Bismarck area on Monday.

Local law enforcement, the Stockmen's and the state departments of Emergency Services, Environmental Quality and Agriculture were responding to the situation.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.