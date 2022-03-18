Davis seeks Mandan School Board seat

NATIVE Inc. nonprofit founder Lorraine Davis is seeking a seat on the Mandan Public School Board.

Davis said her focus is student improvement; teacher recruitment and retention; college, career and military readiness; and school facilities and growth.

“I would like to work with school administrators and educators to accomplish equity in education, taking a student-centered approach to helping students achieve academics, graduation, and life skills," she said in a statement.

Davis is the founder and CEO of NATIVE Inc. and Native American Development Center, which serves Native Americans and others. Davis also has served on advisory boards and coalitions handling homelessness, behavioral health and economic development.

Davis and her husband, Scott, have three children who attend schools in the district.

School board members serve three-year terms. Three of the nine seats are up for election this year. The election is June 14. Davis is the first person to publicly announce her candidacy for the board.

More information on Davis' campaign can be found at www.facebook.com/VoteLorraineDavis or on Twitter @VoteLorrDavis.

