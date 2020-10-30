David Adler: Scrutinizing Trump’s right to self-pardon

In short, the president may not determine his own fate by resort to the pardon power. Only one president in American history—Richard Nixon—has contemplated a self-pardon. Caught in the clutches of the crushing pressure of Watergate, Nixon asked his attorney about the legality and advisability of pardoning himself. Despite his service to the president, Leonard Garment rejected the idea as “grotesque,” for it “would be saying to hell with the system, with justice itself.”

President Nixon never seriously entertained the idea of a self-pardon, but Trump dangles it before the American people.

