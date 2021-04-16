DAPL protest camp founder and Standing Rock historian LaDonna Allard dies

Locally, Allard kept the spirit of the Sacred Stone Camp alive at her Fort Yates home, which became a refuge for supporters in the years since state and federal officials forced the camps to close in the spring of 2017.

“People come and go from all over the world,” Allard told the Tribune last year.

She’d placed Mongolian yurts that once housed protesters on land next to her house. Visitors would stay in them to work on projects in the community. She often took them to the site of the Sacred Stone Camp to pray and hold water ceremonies.

Allard recently was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. She was 64 years old when she died.

In the days since her death, numerous friends and supporters have honored her on social media.

“A true matriarch has passed -- bless you Ladonna Brave Bull Allard,” the Lakota People’s Law Project said on Facebook. “You will be remembered for all you have done to serve humanity: Sacred Stone, your mentoring of the young, your strength and vision. Prayers up...#NoDAPL forever.”