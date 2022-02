Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

Tim and Becky Hager will be featured. The Hagers have been singing and ministering together since their marriage in 1969. Their public ministry includes country style gospel music.

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.

