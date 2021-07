Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

Connie Gjermundson of Taylor will be featured. Gjermundson was raised in a ranching family on the western North Dakota prairie and grew up singing in a small country church. She sings original songs, old country and gospel music.

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0