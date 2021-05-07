 Skip to main content
Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets May 16
Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

James and Stella Inwood of Bismarck will be featured. The Inwoods enjoy sharing the hymns and history of the Christian faith from martyrs and melodies to saints and Psalms. Stories about the formation of the Bible, the lesser known realms of the Gospel and how history revolves around the cross will be paired with sweet renditions of songs of praise and glory.

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245. 

