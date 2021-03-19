 Skip to main content
Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets March 21

Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets March 21

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.

Featured will be Jerry Lund of Bottineau. 

There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245. 

