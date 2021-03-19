Dakota Cowboys for Christ meets March 21

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.
Featured will be Jerry Lund of Bottineau.
There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.
Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship meets at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kist Livestock in Mandan.
Featured will be Jerry Lund of Bottineau.
There will be a freewill offering. Questions can be directed to Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.